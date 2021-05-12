MonetaryUnit One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,286.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $23,286.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 221,813,492 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

