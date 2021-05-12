Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been given a C$2.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s current price.

MAU stock opened at C$0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.27.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

