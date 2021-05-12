MoonTools (MOONS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,243.00

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for $74.30 or 0.00149856 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $7,243.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00073621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.25 or 0.00547094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00219389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003980 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.74 or 0.01215672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00035495 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io.

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.