Morgan Stanley Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $149.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh stock opened at $132.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $136.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

