Morgan Stanley Boosts The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $210.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.03.

Shares of DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.49. The company has a market capitalization of $329.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

