mStable USD Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002024 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.86 million and $671,241.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,475.71 or 1.00304921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.14 or 0.00212901 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

