Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report $260.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.79 million to $271.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $228.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

