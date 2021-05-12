Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,685. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

