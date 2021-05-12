MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

