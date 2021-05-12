MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys New Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,751,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

