MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 231,563 shares of company stock worth $18,016,911 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Shares of SCCO opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

