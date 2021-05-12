MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 26 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $630.66 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $283.31 and a 52-week high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $264.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $636.15 and a 200-day moving average of $530.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

