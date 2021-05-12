MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 3,166 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,772,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,251,000 after buying an additional 1,421,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after buying an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

