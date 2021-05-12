Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Reaches Market Cap of $35.75 Million (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market cap of $35.75 million and $3.46 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00084425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.35 or 0.01065884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00070376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00111405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Coin Profile

MCI is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

