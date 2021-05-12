MultiPlan (MPLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect MultiPlan to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MPLN opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

