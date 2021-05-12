Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.84 or 0.00878784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00108880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars.

