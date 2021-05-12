Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.11. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 29,672 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09.

NNOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

