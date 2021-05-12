NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at $753,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,323 shares of company stock worth $7,111,682. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

