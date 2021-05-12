National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KPT. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.42.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.31 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$100.54 million and a P/E ratio of -51.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.