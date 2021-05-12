National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.67.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$48.19 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$49.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.61 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.06%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

