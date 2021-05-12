National Bankshares Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$38.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.14.

Shares of ZZZ stock traded down C$1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.17. 62,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,760. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.05. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$12.29 and a twelve month high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

