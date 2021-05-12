National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years.

NCMI remained flat at $$4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $338.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

In related news, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

