NativeCoin Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $857.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00071163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00345210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,805,850 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

