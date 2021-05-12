Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%.

NAVB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,194. The company has a market cap of $44.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $44,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,155. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

