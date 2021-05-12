Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. Navistar International reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth about $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,447,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,640,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NAV opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.