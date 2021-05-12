nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.37

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.37 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 11252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

A number of analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

Get nCino alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. Equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.