Needham & Company LLC Increases Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $100.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

