Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.39.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $135.86. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,909 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after buying an additional 100,488 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 39,618 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 437.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.