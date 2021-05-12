NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.00 million and $10.51 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

