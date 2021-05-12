Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX opened at $495.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.