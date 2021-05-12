Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.63.

NBIX opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. UBS Group AG raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 487.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 76,245 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 369.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

