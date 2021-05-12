Neutrino USD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $396.16 million and approximately $29.23 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00606296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $663.93 or 0.01183458 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00034809 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,962,616 coins and its circulating supply is 397,962,064 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

