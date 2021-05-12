New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

NGD opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

