New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.29 Million

Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will post sales of $308.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $325.57 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $298.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

