New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $525,000 Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWB opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.