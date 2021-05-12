New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Shoe Carnival worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $878.73 million, a P/E ratio of 75.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

