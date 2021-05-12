New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.89.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

