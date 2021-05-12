New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

