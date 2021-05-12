Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 424,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEWT shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

