Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,472 shares of company stock worth $20,697,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.