NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Grupo Santander cut NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NEXT stock traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191. NEXT has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

