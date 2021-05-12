NFTX (NFTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.49 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $158.65 or 0.00291418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $74.49 million and $3.27 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00018805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.55 or 0.01014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00110229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,617.49 or 0.10318525 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,528 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

