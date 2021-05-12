NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

NGM opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

