Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,398. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.