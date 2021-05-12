Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.32. 8,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

