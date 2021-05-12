Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $672,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $460.43. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.83 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

