Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. 193,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,792,777. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

