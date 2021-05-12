Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The AES by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The AES by 625.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The AES by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in The AES by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250,967 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AES. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of The AES stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 55,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,693. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

