Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 254,739 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,739 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of Elastic worth $62,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 78.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Elastic by 41.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

ESTC traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $104.39. 13,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,298. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.23.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

