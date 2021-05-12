Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $176,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 39,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

